Industrial fire causes $500,000 in damages
Flames engulf the former H&B Factory in Wallaceburg. (Courtesy: Dave Ritchie/@Media371)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 4:11PM EST
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at an abandoned Wallaceburg factory.
Flames were spotted at the Arnold Street property Friday around 7 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building, though a house on the property was also damaged.
Damaged has been pegged at $500,000.
The building was once home to H&B Factory, which specialized in Louisville baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs.