Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at an abandoned Wallaceburg factory.

Flames were spotted at the Arnold Street property Friday around 7 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building, though a house on the property was also damaged.

Damaged has been pegged at $500,000.

The building was once home to H&B Factory, which specialized in Louisville baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs.