Fire crews battled an industrial fire in Waterloo Saturday night at the Monkey Wrench Automotive building.

Waterloo fire and Waterloo Regional Police responded to a call just after 9:30 p.m. of a fire on Conestoga Road.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the back of the building.

Fire officials say they extinguished a fire in a car that was inside the automotive shop.

Officials do not believe anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

Damage is estimated at around $50,000 due to the smoke damage to the interior of the building.

Crews were on scene until 1:40 a.m.