Industrial accident in Kitchener leaves five injured

KITCHENER -

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after five workers were injured Sunday at a Kitchener business.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Bingemans Centre Drive and Shirley Drive around 7 p.m.

In a media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said five people were sprayed with a "liquid that resulted in various levels of burns."

One of them, a 38-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another employee, a 49-year-old Kitchener woman, also had non-life threatening injuries but was transported to a hospital outside the region.

The other three had minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene from paramedics.

Police have not identified the business.