Industrial accident at Waterloo Brewing leaves five injured

KITCHENER -

Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after five workers were injured Sunday at Waterloo Brewing.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Bingemans Centre Drive and Shirley Drive around 7 p.m.

In a media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said five people were sprayed with a "liquid that resulted in various levels of burns."

George Croft, the president and CEO of Waterloo Brewing, told CTV Kitchener the employees were splashed with a hot cleaning solution in the incident.

One of them, a 38-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another employee, a 49-year-old Kitchener woman, also had non-life threatening injuries, but was transported to a hospital outside the region.

The other three had minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene from paramedics.

Croft said the company is performing a full internal investigation along with working closely with the Ministry of Labour.

He said the company is focused on the health of the people involved. Waterloo Brewing is operating, but staff aren't using the equipment involved in the incident.

Croft said they're offering support to employees who need it.