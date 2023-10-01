Indigenous support group celebrates funding with feast of gratitude

A local Indigenous support group celebrated a recent funding announcement with a feast of gratitude in a Kitchener park.

Gi Zhawenimin held the event Sunday in Victoria Park after it was announced they'd be receiving $85,000 over the next three years thanks to an Ontario Trillium Fund Grant.

"We're just very grateful for this grant, especially since yesterday was a day we were grieving and remembering those who were lost in the residential school system," said Lesli Bartlett, co-founder of Gi Zhawenimin. "As we remember the past, the 60's scoop, and that there's been even more kids in the foster care system, we are looking forward to the future and looking for a better future for our youth."

The money will be used to support a program connecting young people who are part of, or have been previously through, the foster system with Indigenous Aunties, Uncles, or two-spirit caregivers.

There are currently 45 youth who are apart of the program.