Kitchener

    • Indigenous support group celebrates funding with feast of gratitude

    A local Indigenous support group celebrated a recent funding announcement with a feast of gratitude in a Kitchener park.

    Gi Zhawenimin held the event Sunday in Victoria Park after it was announced they'd be receiving $85,000 over the next three years thanks to an Ontario Trillium Fund Grant.

    "We're just very grateful for this grant, especially since yesterday was a day we were grieving and remembering those who were lost in the residential school system," said Lesli Bartlett, co-founder of Gi Zhawenimin. "As we remember the past, the 60's scoop, and that there's been even more kids in the foster care system, we are looking forward to the future and looking for a better future for our youth."

    The money will be used to support a program connecting young people who are part of, or have been previously through, the foster system with Indigenous Aunties, Uncles, or two-spirit caregivers.

    There are currently 45 youth who are apart of the program.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Quebec school support staff threaten to walk off the job

      School support workers in Quebec are threatening to go on strike in a matter of weeks, as more than half say they can't afford to pay for the basics of living. From 2020 to 2021, the average salary of a school support staff employee was $24,284 a year, says Andrea Di Tomaso, a spokesperson with the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN).

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News