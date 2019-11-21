

Jennifer K. Baker with reporting by Natalie Van Rooy, CTV Kitchener





An Indian tech company is expanding into Waterloo Region.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, says a deal was made with VVDN Technologies after months of negotiations.

The cloud management company is based in Gurugram, India.

Details on where the facility will be located in Waterloo Region have not been released.

But Fedeli, who is currently on a business trip in the country, says it will create between 250 and 300 jobs.

Indian delegates are also expected to visit Ontario sometime in the new year.