PEACOCK POINT -- The efforts to recover the body of a nine-year-old who was swept into Lake Erie last month have resumed.

An independent search team based out of Kitchener is coordinating the search after the OPP called off their 11 day-efforts on Tuesday.

“They did a wonderful job covering it,” said senior trainer William Bolton. “But we’re expanding beyond that area because given the time frame, the body could’ve moved out.”

The Advanced Tactical Training Search and Rescue Team were out along Peacock Point in full force Sunday morning.

The family of nine-year-old Alex Ottley requested ATTSAR come in. The efforts will be cost-free.

“Talking to Katie this morning she’s really overwhelmed,” said family friend Debbie Vallee. “She just can’t believe the heartfelt sympathies of people wanting to help.

“There’s a whole group of people that drive around the point or drive around the lake and everybody stops: they all stop along the lakeshore and hopefully find him.”

Search methods for the team of trained volunteers include aviation, marine, mounted units, and canines.

“We’re doing a walk along the shorelines and we’ve got two dogs out here,” said Bolton. “We’ve got drones and we’re going to basically cover off the areas from the shoreline.”

The team placed markers out in the water at areas of interest for a dive team from Manitoba to explore on Monday.

“Well take them out, they’re run their sonar in those areas of interest, and we’ll basically eliminate them and say ‘okay it’s not this let’s move on,’” said Bolton.

A team from the United States is also expected to join them on Tuesday when the weather will hopefully be better for the search.

“If the wind drops down it may clear up,” said Bolton. “If this ice wasn’t here we could literally see down to the bottom this morning, but we can’t now.”

The senior trainer adds that if they do find Ottley or have an indication of where his body may be, they will contact OPP immediately.