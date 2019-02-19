

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a man who reportedly displayed a fake penis to a 13-year-old girl walking to school.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the child was approached by an unknown man in the area of Edinburgh Road South and Honey Crescent in Guelph.

According to the girl, the man exposed what appeared to be a fake penis, did not make any attempt to grab her, and nothing was said.

The child was able to flee to her school and police were contacted.

The man is described as white, in between 40 and 50 years old, and wearing all black clothing, including a toque and scarf.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.