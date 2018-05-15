

After a series of prowling and indecenct acts, police are still investigating whether or not the incidents are related.

“Right now investigators are continually looking at the circumstances of all of them trying to determine if there are similarities and a connection between the three,” said Insp. Mike Haffner of the Waterloo Regional Police.

In the most recent incident, a woman saw a suspicious man in her backyard on Glamis Road on Sunday evening.

“It’s such a violation and such an assault that you don’t expect sitting in your living room on a Sunday night,” said Camella Carrigan-Ross, who witnessed the most recent event.

Neighbours say they're feeling on edge, and hoping that an arrest can be made soon.