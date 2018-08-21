

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police located and spoke with a man accused of masturbating in Norm Jary Park on August 2.

Police say the man has special needs and they are working with community members and community partners to come up with an appropriate course of action.

On August 2, officials were called to Norm Jary Park for a report of a man allegedly masturbating on a path near a tree line.

The area was searched using K9, but the man was not located.

Police issued photos and eventually were able to identify and locate the man.