Guelph Police are investigating after a man committed an incident act in Guelph park Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Royal City Park around 2:30 p.m. for a report of an indecent act.

It is alleged the man approached a woman in the park and began speaking in a sexual manner while touching himself.

Police search the area, but the man was not found.

He is described as white with tanned skin, in his late 30’s, approximately five-foot-ten with a thin build, brown/blond hair, and crooked teeth. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.