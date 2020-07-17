KITCHENER -- Children’s services were called after police responded to a report of an indecent act at Turkey Point.

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County say they were contacted by a member of the public who witnessed a person acting erratically and disrobing at the beach near Cedar Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say they arrived at the beach and found a 28-year-old person from Hamilton who was severely impaired by illegal drugs and alcohol.

Paramedics were called to the scene to transport the person to hospital.

While on scene, officers located a nine-year-old girl that had been at the beach with her mother, who had been taken to hospital.

As a result, the Children's Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk were contacted and arrangements were made to have a family member pick up the girl.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, but did not say if any charges had been laid.