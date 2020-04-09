KITCHENER -- With more children at home and online because of COVID-19, a branch of the United Nations that focuses on children is warning of an increase in online child sexual predators.

So far, there have been no reported incidents in Waterloo Region, but experts say that protection is key.

"With schools being closed, with kids spending more time online, there would be an increased chance that one of these online interactions could take place,” said Const. Kyle Grant, Guelph Police Service.

As thousands go online for school and leisure, experts warn about sexual predators.

The head of UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency, says the number of online predators is multiplying, with those behind the screens are sexting, grooming and trafficking.

"They look for vulnerabilities and something that can make someone vulnerable is being alone or being isolated," said Tk Pritchard, public education manager for the Sexual Assault Support Centre.

"Someone who wants to exploit someone will pick up on that and use that."

Shana Macdonald, an assistant prof at the University of Waterloo, says protections for young people are needed.

"Really determine which apps we are comfortable with them using and setting some boundaries and ground rules with our children," said MacDonald.

Ground rules can include parental controls and devices in common areas.

Ministry of Education officials has prepared an online safety tip sheet for parents as students begin learning from home.

"We continue to complete security reviews of online tools and resources that may be used by educators, students and parents to support learning from home. Information will be shared as it becomes available and we will closely monitor the cybersecurity landscape," said a statement in part.

Police say parents should be on the watch for unusual behaviour.

"Have an open dialogue, monitor their baseline if you see them acting differently than they normally do," said Grant.

Concerns should be reported to police and there is also a number of available resources including a 24-hour phone line and a program on exploitation through the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region.