KITCHENER -- The province has made COVID-19 testing more accessible for truck drivers.

Ontario launched a pilot project on Wednesday, setting up a COVID-19 test clinic on McBrine Drive in Kitchener.

Another clinic is scheduled to open next week in Ayr and the province says it will eventually have mobile testing available.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said the project will make it easier for truck drivers, who've been travelling across the province and into the U.S., throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we heard early on is that truck drivers who never stopped working were felling a bit shunned by people because they never stopped working and they were much more exposed to the virus," Mulroney said. "We worked closely with shippers and receivers and other companies to make sure that our truck drivers are treated with respect."

Truck drivers can show up to a clinic for testing or book an appointment online.

The Kitchener clinic had its first appointment on Wednesday morning, within 20 minutes of the announcement.