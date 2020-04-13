KITCHENER -- Four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after an increase in testing at Highview Residences, the company says, and not all of them showed symptoms.

In a news release issued on Monday, the long-term care and retirement home says it has now tested all of its residents for the virus.

"Not all residents who tested positive are symptomatic," explains Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch in the release.

"These results give us a clearer picture of how much the virus has spread and allows us to respond accordingly."

That brings the total number of residents there who have tested positive to 14. All of them are residents at Blair Creek House. Three of them have died.

The increase in testing was as a result of new provincial testing directives.

All staff members at Highview were also tested for the virus. Eight of them have tested positive and are now in self-isolation.

On Monday morning, the region updated its total COVID-19 count to 327. Of those cases, 88 were linked to long-term care or retirement homes.

That total does not include the latest seven cases from Highview Residences.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Monday that, as more testing is done in these settings, she expects a "significant increase in the number of cases detected among residents and staff in these facilities."