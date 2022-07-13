Scene being cleared after disturbance call in Kitchener neighbourhood: police

Police say there is no longer a concern for public safety after a disturbance call in Kitchener neighbourhood.

In a tweet posted at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Waterloo regional police warned there would be an increased officer presence in the area of 262 Kingswood Drive and asked residents in the immediate vicinity to stay inside.

A police spokesperson told CTV News they received a report of a disturbance between two people and had concerns weapons could be involved.

Half an hour later, police said the area was being cleared and there was no further public safety concerns.