KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm

    The K9 unit has been called in to help with an armed robbery investigation on Oct. 29. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The K9 unit has been called in to help with an armed robbery investigation on Oct. 29. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener.

    Police put out a social media post just before 12:45 p.m. warning residents to expect an increased police presence in the Lancaster Street West and Bridgeport Road West area.

    No physical injuries were reported.

    The K9 unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

    This story will be updated.

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

