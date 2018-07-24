

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Statistics Canada released an alarming report showing higher crime rates and severity in Waterloo Region and Guelph.

Two contributing factors are an increase in reported sexual assaults, and crimes committed in relation to the opioid crisis the region faces.

A more public stage for sexual assault victims after high profile cases and the #MeToo movement could explain why more assaults are being reported.

“I don't believe we are having more sexual assaults in our community,” said Police Chief Bryan Larkin. “What I believe is that survivors and victims of sexual assault are having confidence in the system to come forward.”

Further fueling the increased numbers are more drug-related crimes.

According to Police Chief Larkin, many of the individuals charged for break and enters were tangled up in other drug-related offences.

Regional police are working to tackle the opioid crisis in the region at its root. The region has seen an increase in overdose calls and fatalities.

Efforts are also being made to improve how sexual assaults are investigated in the region, after a report that the number of cases deemed unfounded in the region was higher than the national average.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa.