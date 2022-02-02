Increase in unruly behavior to healthcare workers, Huron Perth's top doctor says

The top doctor for Huron and Perth counties is looking to bring attention to a rise in uncivil behaviour towards healthcare workers.

In a Wednesday briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen said hospital and public health staff have been dealing with an increase in incidents involving unruly behaviour.

She said the trend has been disheartening for healthcare workers who have been working hard to serve their communities.

“I’m just telling you that this is my sense, and it’s also my sense when talking to partners in the hospital sector," said Dr. Klassen. "I will say that it does add to that sense of moral injury.”

She added that she knows everyone wants the pandemic to be over, but it's still difficult to hear that staff are being targeted with anger.