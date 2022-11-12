Incident of man sprayed with noxious substance sparks concerns in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating an assault that took place Friday night in Kitchener.

Police were called to a restaurant in the area of Ottawa Street North and River Road East at around 8:40 p.m. after an unknown man requested help after being sprayed with a noxious substance while involved in an altercation with another man.

The Friday night incident has local residents on alert.

“I’m just trying to be a little bit more on the safe side and just be a little more cautious,” said an employee at a nearby business. “I was outside at around 8:30 last night, and I did overhear some screaming and some yelling about the way that people aren’t supposed to be doing stuff, and there was a little bit of an altercation. I wasn’t really sure what it was about, but I tried to stay away from it a little bit.”

Police say the victim asked for help from a nearby business but fled the area once passersby advised they would call for help.

“Any level of violent crime in the region is a cause for concern,” said WRPS Const. Andre Johnson. “Again, this incident was observed. It was around 8:40 outside of a very busy restaurant, and we still don’t know who the victim is. So for us right now, our main priority is to identify who this victim is, check on their wellbeing and follow up with the investigation to find those are responsible.”

Johnson said police have seen an uptick in these kinds of crimes.

“We have seen, in general, over the past few years, an increase in violent crimes within the region. But we do see crimes of opportunity with thefts and stuff happening a little bit more often around this time of year.”

A total of 33 incidents with offensive weapons were reported to police in 2021 for the general area of Ottawa Street North and River Road East. As of November this year, WRPS have seen 31 cases.

“If you do come across something as an employer or owner of a business, make sure that you yourself are safe first and then call police immediately or call 911 immediately so that we can get there and take control of the situation.”

Police say the investigation into Friday’s altercation is ongoing to identify the people involved. The noxious substance used in the altercation remains unknown to officials.

This incident – as well as other recent violent crimes in the region – are raising some concerns throughout the community.

“Just keep your wits about you is basically the biggest thing I can say. Keep your eyes open, now that doesn’t mean be paranoid, but don’t hesitate to look over your shoulder every once in a while,” said Kitchener resident Tristan Schade.