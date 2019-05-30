

CTV Kitchener





A number of reports detailing inappropriate sexual comments in Waterloo are under investigation.

Police say they’ve received three reports through the month of May.

The first two happened on the night of May 4, about 15 minutes apart in the university district. A man reportedly approached two women in different bus stops and made the comments, which prompted phone calls to police.

The third incident reportedly happened on May 25 in the afternoon in the area of Hazel Street.

A woman was approached near a bus stop by a man, who began touching her and making sexual comments.

Police are looking to identify the person in question in the interest of public safety. Anyone who has experienced a similar incident is asked to contact police.

He has been described as a black male standing about five feet seven inches tall with an average build.

Investigators are still trying to find out whether or not it’s the same man who has been involved.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you’re asked to contact police. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.