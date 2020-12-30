KITCHENER -- CTV Kitchener viewers captured the last full moon of the year, the Cold Moon, as it rose over southern Ontario Tuesday evening.

Ruth Brown observed the moon looking over the Grand River from the Lackner Woods area of Kitchener.

Kasia Wisniewski spotted the Cold Moon from Branchton, with a halo.

A similar scene in Cambridge, this photo was sent in by Faye Swanburg.

And, some took to social media sharing their view of the full cold moon, as we get ready to ring in a new year.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac the next Full Moon, known as the Full Wolf Moon, will occur on Jan. 28.