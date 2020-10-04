KITCHENER -- In person voting for the by-election for the vacant Ward 7 council seat in Cambridge is taking place today.

The Ward 7 seat has been vacant for nearly a year when long-time Cambridge city councillor Frank Monteiro died last October.

The original by-election was supposed to happen on March 23, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One advance voting day was able to happen on March 7, but other voters had to wait until Sept. 26 to cast their ballot at Cambridge City Hall.

“We have a physical distancing officer, we have a safety officer who is cleaning every touch point,” said city clerk Danielle Manton on the day of voting. “Every voter is taking a Sharpie to mark their ballot and leaving it, or recycling it if they wish. Every voter puts their ballot in a secrecy sleeve and that secrecy sleeve is disposed of.”

Voters told CTV News that they were happy with the setup.

“It’s very well organized,” said John Vessoyan. “The city has done a great job getting things organized properly.”

For the official voting day on Monday, the City of Cambridge will be offering the in-person voting at the Bowman Room in City Hall once again as well as curbside voting.

Those who are self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, have been in close contact, or are awaiting test results are requested to use the curbside voting stations around city hall or use proxy voting.

More information on how to vote and who the registered canidates are can be found online.