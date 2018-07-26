Featured
Impairment arrest leads to seizure of loaded firearms
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 9:31AM EDT
Guelph police responded to a call by a concerned citizen reporting an impaired male in a vehicle parked.
It happened around July 25 around 4:00 p.m. on Preston Street.
Through investigation, officers arrested the male for impairment related offences. He was subsequently charged.
A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded rifle and shotgun, as well as ammunition.
The 65-year-old Cambridge male was also charged with two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.