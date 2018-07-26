

Guelph police responded to a call by a concerned citizen reporting an impaired male in a vehicle parked.

It happened around July 25 around 4:00 p.m. on Preston Street.

Through investigation, officers arrested the male for impairment related offences. He was subsequently charged.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded rifle and shotgun, as well as ammunition.

The 65-year-old Cambridge male was also charged with two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.