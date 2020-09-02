KITCHENER -- Police have charged man who they say fled the scene of a disturbance on a tractor on Friday.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the Town of Erin around 5:40 p.m. Police say officers were on the way to the scene when they were told the suspect had fled and was travelling back to their home on a farm tractor.

Police went to the man's residence, where they say officers believed he was impaired. He was arrested and taken to an OPP Operation Centre for further testing.

A 60-year-old man from Erin has been charged with impaired driving. His licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven says.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.