Impaired driving charges laid in fatal Brant County crash

Brant County OPP have charged a 26-year-old man in connection to a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Emergency crews were first called to the two-vehicle collision on Oakland Street around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Officials say one person was taken to a hospital and is still in critical condition, while 12-year-old Sierra Beverly was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

The two others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, according to police.

On Thursday, OPP announced a Brant County man has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation causing death

Operation causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation causing death

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash camera, doorbell, or surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact Brant County OPP.