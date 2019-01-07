

Police have laid impaired driving charges in a fatal collision south of Hagersville.

In Sept. 2018, Ontario Provincial Police say a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes on Highway 6 and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police say a second vehicle was also involved in the collision.

Dave Shaw, 33, of Hagersville was killed in the crash.

Three people from the other two vehicles were also taken to hospital.

A 46-year-old from Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation is facing several charges including impaired driving causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood causing death.

He is being held for a bail hearing in Cayuga.