KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman has been charged with impaired driving after a collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 401 over the weekend.

Provincial police say the incident happed on Saturday at around 2 p.m. near Blandford-Blenheim Township. Officials say a driver was travelling on Highway 401 near County Road 22 when she lost control and hit two trucks. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries; the truck drivers weren't injured.

A 39-year-old Kitchener woman is facing impaired driving charges and will appear in court at a later date.