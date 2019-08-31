

The Canadian Press





Guelph Police have charged a 20-year-old man from Orangeville with impaired driving after a vehicle allegedly tried to reverse out of a parking spot with a passenger hanging out of the rear window.

Officers were called to the downtown core at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday and say they found multiple men dancing on the roof of a parked vehicle.

The car reportedly began reversing out of its parking spot with one of the passengers hanging out of the vehicle's rear window as they approached.

Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated away from police at a high speed, despite being in a busy area for pedestrians.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, officers say made the driver take a breathalyzer test and charged him with dangerous operation.

The man is due in court in October.