Impaired driving charges handed out after crash near major Kitchener intersection

    Police have charged someone for impaired driving following a crash near a major Kitchener intersection.

    Waterloo regional police posted just before 3 p.m. Sunday that Queen’s Boulevard heading northbound at Westmount Road has been closed for a collision investigation. There is no word yet on how long the stretch will be closed for.

    No one was seriously injured.

    Police say a driver involved has been charged with impaired-related offences.

