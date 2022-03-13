Impaired driving charges for Kitchener man after car ends up on lawn

A Kitchener man is facing several charges after a vehicle ended up on someone's lawn Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision around 9 p.m. in the area of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East.

A driver reportedly hit a parked car, then a telephone box, and ended up on the front lawn of a home.

The driver tried to run away, but was arrested nearby, according to officials.

A 28-year-old has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, and two counts of failing to stop after an accident.