KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man has been arrested and charged in connection to a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened on May 24 at around 2:30 a.m. near Branchton Road, in North Dumfries Township.

Police say that a car left the road and hit a tree and a fence before it caught fire.

A 28-year-old Cambridge woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 27-year-old man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

At the time of the crash, police had determined that speed was a factor. Now it appears that they believe alcohol was also a factor.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

He is set to appear in court on July 20.

Police did not publicly identify the accused. The charges against him haven't been proven in court.