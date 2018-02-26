

CTV Kitchener





A 71-year-old woman is facing a number of charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Ayr.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Northumberland Street.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the woman’s vehicle hit a pickup truck before fleeing the scene. Witnesses told police it had been driving erratically prior to the crash.

The North Dumfries woman was tracked down and arrested on charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and filing to remain at the scene of a collision.