

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A dump truck driver is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Morriston over the weekend.

Wellington County OPP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Wellington Road 36 and Highway 6 on Saturday at around 12:20 p.m.

A tractor trailer was reportedly headed north on Highway 6 when the dump truck reversed from Highway 36 into its path.

The tractor trailer reportedly sustained significant damage.

The responding officers formed the opinion that the dump truck driver was impaired by alcohol.

The Mississauga man, 48, has been charged with impaired operation and 80 plus as a result.

His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is set to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Dec. 20.