A 36-year-old man from Woodstock was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision in the Township of Perth South.

Ontario Provincial police responded to the collision on Perth Road 125 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

While speaking to the driver, OPP said they believed he was under the influence and arrested him for impaired driving.



He was charged with driving while impaired.

The man’s licence was suspended and his car was impounded.