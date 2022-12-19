Impaired driver stopped on way to pick up friend involved in Ont. impaired driving crash: Guelph police
Police in Guelph, Ont. arrested seven people for impaired driving over the weekend, including one who was trying to pick up a friend who had been involved in a head-on collision while also allegedly impaired.
Police say just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a crash on Stone Road West near the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph. According to police, a vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with another vehicle. One of the drivers sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.
Officers spoke to the other driver, who had been driving on the wrong side of the road, and allege he was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where police say testing confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.
Police say while officers were on scene at the collision, another motorist attempted to drive around a stopped fire truck by entering oncoming traffic. Officers spoke to the driver and learned he was a friend of the driver under arrest and had been contacted to pick him up.
Police allege that driver had an odour of alcohol on his breath and was arrested after failing a roadside test. Further testing at the police station confirmed he also had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police say.
The 48-year-old Guelph man and the 24-year-old Guelph man were both charged with impaired driving. Both lost their licences for 90 days and saw their vehicles impounded for seven days. Both were released with January court dates.
Also this weekend in Guelph, two drivers were arrested for impaired driving during a RIDE spot check Saturday night and three more were arrested in unrelated incidents.
In one of those incidents, three people escaped injury after their BMW SUV left the road and collided with a tree. Police say the crashed happened around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday at Victoria Road North and Drummond Place. The vehicle was destroyed, but the driver and two passengers were unhurt, police say.
In nearby Waterloo region, police charged 11 people with impaired driving between Friday and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Of those 11 incidents, three involved collisions.
Meanwhile in Caledon, Ont., a 48-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after allegedly rear-ending a police cruiser Saturday morning.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
Canada will attempt to confiscate assets from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
The federal government plans to target a Russian oligarch using a law to confiscate and divert assets held by people who have been sanctioned, says Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.
'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year
The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously
A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers on Monday declaring that they have assembled a 'roadmap to justice' to bring criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and his allies.
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
London
-
Increased police presence in Southwold Township
OPP are warning of an increased police presence in Southwold Township. According to a release, officers responded to an incident overnight and remain on scene at an address on Fingal Line.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
-
London police seize nearly $400,000 in drugs
London police have seized nearly $400,000 worth of drugs as well as weapons as part of an investigation. On Dec. 16, officers used a search warrant at a home on Regal Drive.
Windsor
-
$1500 fine issued to traveller with loaded gun at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
A traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel was handed a $1500 fine after border officers seized a loaded handgun.
-
Windsor man charged with multiple break-ins across Essex County
Essex County OPP have charged a 29-year-old Windsor man after multiple break-ins and thefts in Tecumseh, Essex, Leamington and Lakeshore.
-
Final street reopens in Wheatley following explosion
All streets have reopened over a year after an explosion in downtown Wheatley.
Barrie
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
-
Suspicious package in Collingwood deemed safe, OPP says
Provincial police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in Collingwood.
-
Christmas Cheer races against the clock to meet fundraising goal for 1,700 local families
Barrie & District Christmas Cheer, a nonprofit organization, says it is $67,000 short of its $280,000 goal with only three days left.
Northern Ontario
-
Flu cases hit 20-year high in Sudbury area
After being kept low thanks to COVID-19 measures in place the last couple of years, the number of flu cases in the Sudbury area has hit a 20-year high.
-
Details of $10 a day child care in northeast released
Northeastern Ontario has been allocated 1,253 child care spaces under a provincial plan to begin offering $10 a day child care by September 2025.
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
Ottawa
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
-
Ontario releases list of where new $10-a-day child-care spaces will be
The Ontario government has released new details about where 53,000 new and affordable licenced child-care spaces will be located.
-
Woman wanted for stealing from toy drive donation box in Pembroke, Ont.
Police in Pembroke, Ont. are searching for an Ottawa woman they say stole money from a donation box at a local mall.
Toronto
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
-
TIMELINE: What we know about the Vaughan mass shooting
Police continue to investigate a mass shooting that left six people dead at a Vaughan condominium building, including the suspected gunman. The shooting took place inside a building near Jane Street and Rutherford Road on Sunday night. The suspect, a 73-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead after being shot by a responding officer.
-
Fight involving 30 people using 'multiple weapons' in Brampton, police say
Police say a fight between about 30 people broke out in Brampton Monday afternoon and multiple weapons were involved.
Montreal
-
'30-by-30': What's in the COP15 biodiversity summit agreement
A United Nations nature summit culminated on Monday with a global deal to protect the ecosystems that prop up half the world economy, and prevent the further loss of already ravaged plant and animal populations.
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
Trudeau and Legault to meet in Montreal on Tuesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault will meet Tuesday in Montreal, after their important meeting was cancelled Friday due to the snowstorm that hit Quebec and Ontario.
Atlantic
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Atlantic premiers discuss health-care crisis in latest meeting
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King is set to succeed Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston as the Chair of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Vandalism to Winnipeg bus shelters cost nearly $700K over 15 months
Nearly $700,000 was spent repairing vandalism to Winnipeg bus shelters over 15 months as city and community leaders urge more support for an unhoused population that has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Attempted murder, arson charges laid in connection with Winnipeg hotel fire
Three suspects have been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offences following a hotel fire in Winnipeg over the weekend that sent a woman to hospital.
-
Watchdog says no charges for WPS officer who fatally shot man with a knife
A Winnipeg police officer will not be charged after they fatally shot a man who allegedly tried to stab him and was threatening pedestrians with a knife during an incident in the summer.
Calgary
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
-
Dean Brody to play Calgary concert at WinSport Event Centre in March
Canadian county artist Dean Brody will be performing in Calgary in the spring.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
Edmonton
-
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta.
-
Photos of suspects in 'racially motivated attack' released by police
Police are looking for two males involved in a west Edmonton assault investigators say is motivated by hate.
-
Stuart Skinner signs 3-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.
Vancouver
-
23-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Surrey, B.C.
A 23-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Surrey, B.C., Sunday night has died in hospital.
-
Icy conditions on Metro Vancouver roads make for messy Monday commute
Reports of multiple vehicle incidents and stalls are pouring in across Metro Vancouver Monday morning, as a cold snap brings icy conditions and travel chaos to the region.
-
Wintry weather blasts B.C.'s South Coast, prompting snowfall warning
Another blast of wintry weather is forecast to hit the South Coast of British Columbia Monday.