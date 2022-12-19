Impaired driver stopped on way to pick up friend involved in Ont. impaired driving crash: Guelph police

Police in Guelph, Ont. arrested seven people for impaired driving over the weekend, including one who was trying to pick up a friend who had been involved in a head-on collision while also allegedly impaired.

Police say just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a crash on Stone Road West near the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph. According to police, a vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with another vehicle. One of the drivers sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

Officers spoke to the other driver, who had been driving on the wrong side of the road, and allege he was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where police say testing confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Police say while officers were on scene at the collision, another motorist attempted to drive around a stopped fire truck by entering oncoming traffic. Officers spoke to the driver and learned he was a friend of the driver under arrest and had been contacted to pick him up.

Police allege that driver had an odour of alcohol on his breath and was arrested after failing a roadside test. Further testing at the police station confirmed he also had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police say.

The 48-year-old Guelph man and the 24-year-old Guelph man were both charged with impaired driving. Both lost their licences for 90 days and saw their vehicles impounded for seven days. Both were released with January court dates.

Also this weekend in Guelph, two drivers were arrested for impaired driving during a RIDE spot check Saturday night and three more were arrested in unrelated incidents.

In one of those incidents, three people escaped injury after their BMW SUV left the road and collided with a tree. Police say the crashed happened around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday at Victoria Road North and Drummond Place. The vehicle was destroyed, but the driver and two passengers were unhurt, police say.

In nearby Waterloo region, police charged 11 people with impaired driving between Friday and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Of those 11 incidents, three involved collisions.

Meanwhile in Caledon, Ont., a 48-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after allegedly rear-ending a police cruiser Saturday morning.