A Mount Forest man has been charged after allegedly cutting off a police cruiser while he was impaired.

Police were responding to a call at around 12:30 a.m. on May 16 in Mount Forest. The responding officer was reportedly cut off by another driver at the intersection of Queen and John Streets.

The officer had to take evasive action to avoid a collision, a press release says. They then followed the driver to an address on John.

Police then spoke with the driver and believed that he was under the influence of alcohol. A roadside screening test resulted in a fail.

The driver was then brought to a nearby OPP branch for further testing.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

He was given a 90-day administrative license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days

He’s set to appear in a Guelph court room on June 21.