A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a farm tractor while under the influence.

The incident happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 8:47 p.m. on Lucknow Line, south of Dungannon.

Police responded and saw a heavily damaged pickup truck and a gravity bin trailer.

The pickup truck driver exhibited signs of impairment, and led to a subsequent arrest.

Travis Bakker, 35 from East Zorra-Tavistock Township, was charged with impaired driving and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He was released from custody and faced a court date scheduled for Nov. 19.

His vehicle was towed from the scene and his drivers license was automatically suspended for 90 days.