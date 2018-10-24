Featured
Impaired driver rear-ends farm vehicle, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 6:21PM EDT
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a farm tractor while under the influence.
The incident happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 8:47 p.m. on Lucknow Line, south of Dungannon.
Police responded and saw a heavily damaged pickup truck and a gravity bin trailer.
The pickup truck driver exhibited signs of impairment, and led to a subsequent arrest.
Travis Bakker, 35 from East Zorra-Tavistock Township, was charged with impaired driving and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol.
He was released from custody and faced a court date scheduled for Nov. 19.
His vehicle was towed from the scene and his drivers license was automatically suspended for 90 days.