A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly drunkenly driving into the side of a bridge.

Brantford police officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the area of Brant Avenue and Ava Road, where a vehicle had hit a pedestrian bridge over rail tracks.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at the scene for impaired driving. Police say his breath samples registered twice as much alcohol as the legal limit.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences. He has lost his vehicle for one week and had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.