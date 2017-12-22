

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man who was driving drunk on Highway 401 refused to stop for police, according to the OPP.

The 22-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Police say officers tried to pull his van over last week, after getting a call about a possible impaired driver in the westbound lanes of the highway in Puslinch.

Witnesses said the van was hitting speeds of 170 km/h as it drove on the right shoulder of the highway.

Officers caught up with the van after it existed onto Townline Road in Cambridge, but the driver allegedly kept going at a slow speed – moving unsteadily in its lane and nearly hitting other vehicles.

Police were able to stop the vehicle later on and arrest its driver.