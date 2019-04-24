

A man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges after what started as a traffic complaint about his driving.

Provincial police say they got a complaint that a car was weaving all over the road on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge, almost hitting other vehicles in the process.

That was on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle west of Speedsville Road. After speaking to the driver, police say he took off, fleeing into a wooded area.

Police chased him and a short time later received a complaint from a resident that someone was trying to get into their home.

When police arrived, they found the man on the roof. He climbed down and was arrested without incident.

In the process, police seized a large amount of suspected heroin, meth and cash.

An Oshawa man, 29, was is facing several charges, including driving impaired by a drug, obstructing police and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held at a bail hearing in Kitchener on April 24.