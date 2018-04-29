

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say they’ve charged a 23-year-old man with impaired driving, as well as several other offences, after a traffic stop in Haldimand County Saturday.

OPP say around 2 a.m. officers noticed a vehicle in violation of the Highway Traffic Act travelling in the area of Johnson Road in Dunnville.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle with their emergency lights, the driver continued driving along ignoring the lights and sirens.

In the interest of public safety the officer discontinued attempting to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle was then strategically followed while other officers deployed a tire deflation device on Rainham Road near Sweets Corners.

The vehicle then came to a stop.

The driver was arrested after officers detected signs of drinking and driving.

OPP charged Mitchell Petta of Dunnville with numerous offences including failing to stop when signaled by a police officer, and driving while impaired.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.