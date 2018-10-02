

CTV Kitchener





A police officer was allegedly assaulted by an impaired driver on Monday.

The incident happened on Wildwood Line east of Bayfield at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Huron County OPP said they were responding to a single vehicle crash when they located a heavily damaged SUV in the ditch.

The driver and a toddler were taken to hospital and assessed for minor injuries.

A responding officer noted that the female was displaying signs of impairment from alcohol.

When an attempt to arrest her was made, police said she became combative toward the officer and resisted.

She was found to have been involved in another collision in Bayfield, where she had collided with a tree on Elizabeth Street and failed to remain at the scene.

Jennifer Watts, 35, was charged with multiple offences related to these incidents.

She was released and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15.

Her vehicle was towed and her license suspended for 90 days.