A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus sent two people to hospital with minor injuries.



Police say a 31-year-old man from London was arrested and charged with impaired driving following the accident.



It happened on Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Beachville Road and Foldens Line in South-West Oxford Township.



Police say a car failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a school bus. The school bus then collided with a transport truck.



The 31-year-old driver of the car was extricated and taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the school bus was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The transport truck driver was not injured.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.



As a result of the collision, the road was closed for several hours for an investigation.