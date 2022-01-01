Impaired driver charged in crash that injured several people in North Dumfries
A Fergus woman has been charged with impaired driving following a single vehicle crash that left three people injured in North Dumfries Township early Saturday morning.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said around 3 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving an "all-terrain vehicle".
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
No further details have been given at this time.
