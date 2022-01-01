Impaired driver charged in crash that injured several people in North Dumfries

A Fergus woman has been charged with impaired driving following a single vehicle crash that left three people injured in North Dumfries Township early Saturday morning.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said around 3 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving an "all-terrain vehicle".

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

No further details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.