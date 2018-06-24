

CTV Kitchener





Hanover police arrested an impaired driver Saturday evening, after the driver collided with a police car.

Police say they were called to the McDonald’s in the area just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a potentially impaired driver.

The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say with the help of a witness, a short time later, they located the vehicle about 15 minutes away from the McDonald’s in the West Grey area.

A woman was driving slowly, when police say they attempted to block the car from driving straight.

The driver hit the police car head-on, causing minor damages.

Police have charged a 40-year-old Durham woman with impaired driving and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The officer involved in the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later treated and released.

The investigation continues, as police are anticipating further charges.