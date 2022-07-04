Impaired charges laid after driver hits police cruiser in Waterloo
Impaired charges laid after driver hits police cruiser in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old Waterloo man after a crash on Sunday involving a police cruiser.
Police say around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North for reports of a silver Volkswagen being driven erratically and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.
The vehicle was found on Weber Street North, and officers say it was driving in a dangerous manner.
According to police, when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver continued to drive toward the officer, hitting the passenger side of the fully marked police cruiser.
The Volkswagen then drove into a parking lot on Columbia Street West, where it hit a pole and stopped.
Police arrested the driver at the scene.
He faces charges of impaired operation, dangerous operation, fail/refuse demand, flight from police, assault police, and drive while suspended.
Police also charged him with two counts of fail to stop after accident.
He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.
