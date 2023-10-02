Kitchener

    • Impaired charges for driver who hit hydrant and flooded Guelph street

    (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener) (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)

    A man from Hillsburgh is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly hit a fire hydrant and flooded a Guelph street.

    Police say a driver lost control on Meyer Drive Sunday afternoon, hit the hydrant, and dislodged it.

    The driver showed signs of impairment and fell asleep when paramedics were assessing him, according to a news release.

    He was arrested and taken to the station, where police say they confirmed he was impaired by drugs.

    The 25-year-old has been charged with impaired driving, has had his licence suspended for three months, and his vehicle impounded for a week.

