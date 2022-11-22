Impaired charge laid after head-on collision Sunday in Brant County

A 39-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with impaired driving following a morning head-on collision on Sunday.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 54 near Painter Road in the County of Brant.

It was determined two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided head-on. There were minor injuries reported, according to OPP.

One person was arrested and transported to Brant County OPP detachment for testing, OPP said.

The 39-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and

Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.