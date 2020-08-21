WATERLOO -- The Region of Waterloo has endorsed an immigration partnership plan thatofficials say would work to build community strength over the next five years.

The strategy presented to council at a Thursday night meeting outlined the work of the immigration partnership staff and steering committee as well as goals they wish to accomplish.

The plan looks at ways to help immigrants thrive in the region and create a prosperous community for everyone.

Objectives listed include fostering immigrant entrepreneurship, activating networks of private stakeholders in serving immigrants, increasing public support for actions to address racism and discrimination, increasing public awareness about concerns around immigration, and having public leaders champion the work of the steering committee and staff.

The immigration partnership staff is made up of over 60 people, including community, services, businesses, post-secondary institutions, and municipal organizations.